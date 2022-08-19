Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 158,605 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $933,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 183.5% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,827,052 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,294,000 after buying an additional 8,950,090 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,800,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $80,045,000 after buying an additional 3,947,609 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 4th quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 12,129,267 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $70,471,000 after buying an additional 2,513,418 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,142,042 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,553,000 after buying an additional 978,425 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 589.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,697,119 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $39,379,000 after buying an additional 5,726,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Kinross Gold Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of Kinross Gold stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 12-month low of $3.00 and a 12-month high of $7.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.13 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.59 and its 200-day moving average is $4.72.

Kinross Gold Announces Dividend

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). Kinross Gold had a negative net margin of 18.36% and a positive return on equity of 4.59%. The business had revenue of $821.50 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KGC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$13.00 to C$9.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Kinross Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Kinross Gold from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.50.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Rating)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K).

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.