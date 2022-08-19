Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Acquires New Holdings in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 21,127 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $851,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 43,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 630,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,212,000 after purchasing an additional 34,598 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 79,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 75,380 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after purchasing an additional 5,136 shares during the period. Finally, Kendall Capital Management lifted its stake in MarineMax by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 23,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 97.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MarineMax alerts:

MarineMax Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MarineMax stock opened at $43.09 on Friday. MarineMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.10 and a 12-month high of $61.06. The stock has a market cap of $927.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.41 and its 200-day moving average is $41.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $688.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.21 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 8.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Allen Watters sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $424,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,795,454.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on HZO shares. B. Riley cut MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

About MarineMax

(Get Rating)

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HZO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MarineMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MarineMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.