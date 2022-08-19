Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stake in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 118.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SLAB. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 2,147.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 79,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,347,000 after purchasing an additional 75,689 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $12,463,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Silicon Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth about $10,981,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 381,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,813,000 after purchasing an additional 24,229 shares in the last quarter. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

Silicon Laboratories Trading Up 2.7 %

SLAB opened at $144.27 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 7.37 and a quick ratio of 7.05. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $114.52 and a one year high of $211.98.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $263.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.46 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 3.61% and a net margin of 239.09%. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SLAB. Cowen upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $156.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Summit Insights lowered Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $181.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Silicon Laboratories news, CEO Robert Matthew Johnson sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.38, for a total transaction of $811,880.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,288.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.70, for a total value of $146,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,616,355.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.