Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Boosts Stock Position in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,650 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in First Financial Bancorp. were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Financial Bancorp. in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in First Financial Bancorp. by 225.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,374 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial Bancorp. by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bancorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $141,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Stephens increased their price target on First Financial Bancorp. to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.
First Financial Bancorp. Price Performance
First Financial Bancorp. (NASDAQ:FFBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. First Financial Bancorp. had a return on equity of 9.61% and a net margin of 30.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that First Financial Bancorp. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.
First Financial Bancorp. Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. First Financial Bancorp.’s payout ratio is 43.40%.
First Financial Bancorp. Company Profile
First Financial Bancorp. operates as the bank holding company for First Financial Bank that provides commercial banking and related services to individuals and businesses in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing accounts, time deposits, and cash management services for commercial customers.
Further Reading
