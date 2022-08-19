Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys 1,039 Shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) by 19.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in FirstService were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in FirstService by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in FirstService by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in FirstService by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its stake in FirstService by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 157,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in FirstService by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FSV stock opened at $136.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of 48.21 and a beta of 1.00. FirstService Co. has a 1-year low of $112.64 and a 1-year high of $202.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $127.25 and a 200 day moving average of $132.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FSV. TD Securities reduced their price objective on FirstService from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.80.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

