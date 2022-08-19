Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Buys Shares of 31,213 Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Inotiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOTV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 31,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its stake in Inotiv by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 498,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,038,000 after acquiring an additional 20,929 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Inotiv in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inotiv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,802,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 41.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Inotiv by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 20,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inotiv stock opened at $24.71 on Friday. Inotiv, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $60.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.16 and its 200-day moving average is $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $632.40 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 2.76.

Separately, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Inotiv from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Inotiv, Inc provides drug discovery and development services to the pharmaceutical, chemical, and medical device industries; and sells analytical instruments to the pharmaceutical development and contract research industries. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

