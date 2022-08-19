Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Cuts Stake in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 40.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,198 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,086 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 15,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $569,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 9.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. 5.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GMAB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded shares of Genmab A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $475.96.

Shares of GMAB opened at $35.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.56 and its 200 day moving average is $33.52. Genmab A/S has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a PE ratio of 39.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.86.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

