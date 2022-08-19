Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Holdings in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX – Get Rating) by 591.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 89,839 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,844 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Forma Therapeutics were worth $836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FMTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $189,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 21,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 67.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,250 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 313,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Forma Therapeutics by 1,467.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 133,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after purchasing an additional 124,654 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.22% of the company’s stock.

Forma Therapeutics Stock Up 6.1 %

Shares of FMTX opened at $11.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.27 million, a P/E ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.45. Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $25.21.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $33.00 in a research report on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Forma Therapeutics to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th.

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

