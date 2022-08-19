Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Position in Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in shares of Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) by 508.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,831 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 131,061 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hut 8 Mining were worth $866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Hut 8 Mining by 474.3% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 692,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after buying an additional 571,558 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 12,275 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUT opened at $2.69 on Friday. Hut 8 Mining Corp. has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.70. The company has a market capitalization of $478.51 million, a PE ratio of -4.80 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a current ratio of 10.61, a quick ratio of 10.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

HUT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson lowered Hut 8 Mining from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

