Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 957 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,280,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 183,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,646,000 after purchasing an additional 32,288 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 9,703 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,583,000. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 471.9% in the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 23,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,827,000 after purchasing an additional 19,447 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

RWJ opened at $121.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $108.33 and a 200-day moving average of $114.07. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $99.59 and a 52 week high of $131.07.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RWJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.