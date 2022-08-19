Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Grows Stock Position in KB Home (NYSE:KBH)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) by 206.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,620 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 18,596 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in KB Home were worth $894,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. lifted its position in KB Home by 33.9% during the first quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 7,958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 131.7% during the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,148 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 8,041 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in KB Home during the first quarter worth about $1,420,000. GHE LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 6.6% during the first quarter. GHE LLC now owns 29,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in KB Home by 7.5% during the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,219 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 4,316 shares during the last quarter. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on KB Home from $66.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Barclays lowered their target price on KB Home from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research lowered KB Home from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on KB Home from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.23.

KB Home Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:KBH opened at $32.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.67. KB Home has a 52 week low of $24.78 and a 52 week high of $50.20. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. KB Home had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that KB Home will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KB Home Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. KB Home’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.22%.

KB Home Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. It builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, second move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

See Also

