Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $815,000 Stock Holdings in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Trustmark were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.3% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 13,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 21,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 4.5% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 28,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 5.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trustmark by 11.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 72,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 7,637 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRMK opened at $34.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.39. Trustmark Co. has a 52-week low of $26.67 and a 52-week high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $168.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.20 million. Trustmark had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 17.01%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Trustmark Co. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

Separately, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Trustmark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

