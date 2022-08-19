Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $822,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,093,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 376,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Trading Down 0.3 %
CCEP opened at $54.07 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners
Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (CCEP)
- Is Sanofi A Buy, Despite Recent Stumbles?
- Institutional Support For TJX Companies May Cap Gains
- If You Hate Speed Cameras, Then You’ll Like Verra Mobility Stock
- Starbucks Stock, Is Brand Loyalty Enough Reason to Buy
- BJ’s Wholesale Club Pops, Will Costco Be Next?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola Europacific Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.