Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $822,000 Stock Position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,016 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,706,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,352,000 after buying an additional 693,447 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $30,093,000. Cannell & Co. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 114.3% during the 4th quarter. Cannell & Co. now owns 874,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,898,000 after buying an additional 466,376 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,912,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,957,000 after buying an additional 376,056 shares during the period. Finally, Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 182.9% during the 4th quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 464,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,952,000 after buying an additional 300,000 shares during the period.

CCEP opened at $54.07 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1-year low of $42.33 and a 1-year high of $61.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CCEP shares. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €44.00 ($44.90) and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners to €67.00 ($68.37) in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.63.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

