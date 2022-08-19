Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $833,000 Holdings in Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its stake in shares of Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 109,360 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,799 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Organogenesis were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Organogenesis by 4.1% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 55,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 52.7% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 64,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 22,226 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 4,473 shares in the last quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 212.4% in the fourth quarter. Soleus Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,999,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,472,000 after buying an additional 1,359,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Organogenesis by 107.3% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 24,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 12,484 shares in the last quarter. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Organogenesis alerts:

Organogenesis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ORGO opened at $4.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $592.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Organogenesis Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.32 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Insider Activity at Organogenesis

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of Organogenesis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $334,226.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,361,575.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Organogenesis news, major shareholder Albert Erani sold 29,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.89, for a total transaction of $145,081.41. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,248,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,722,852.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 56,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total transaction of $334,226.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,361,575.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 484,191 shares of company stock valued at $2,695,350 over the last three months. 34.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Organogenesis to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Organogenesis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Organogenesis Profile

(Get Rating)

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company develops, manufactures, and commercializes solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Affinity, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins in the native tissue are preserved; Apligraf, a bioengineered living cell therapy that produce spectrum of cytokines and growth factors; Dermagraft, a bioengineered product that produces human collagen, ECM, proteins, and cytokines; NuShield, a wound covering tissue includes both amnion and chorion membranes for spongy/intermediate layer intact; PuraPly , a antimicrobial barrier that enables conformability and fluid drainage; and Novachor, an amniotic membrane wound covering in which viable cells, growth factors/cytokines, and ECM proteins are preserved.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organogenesis Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ORGO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Organogenesis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organogenesis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.