Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,130 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,455 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 131,280 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,466,000 after buying an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 2.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,434 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,965,994 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after acquiring an additional 88,550 shares during the last quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Mitek Systems by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 444,543 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 82,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Mitek Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $546,000. 66.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MITK stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.81. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $23.29. The firm has a market cap of $482.05 million, a P/E ratio of 77.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Mitek Systems ( NASDAQ:MITK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $39.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.99 million. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 4.59%. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MITK. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Mitek Systems from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. TheStreet cut Mitek Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mitek Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and digital identity verification solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and web browsers to facilitate digital consumer experiences.

