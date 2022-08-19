Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $853,000 Stock Holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 82.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,670 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,031 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Radware were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. SG3 Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radware during the 4th quarter worth approximately $420,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.78% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RDWR shares. StockNews.com lowered Radware from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Radware in a report on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Radware presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

RDWR stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 172.38, a PEG ratio of 81.58 and a beta of 1.06. Radware Ltd. has a 1-year low of $20.55 and a 1-year high of $42.19. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.25.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The information technology services provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.68 million. Radware had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 4.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Radware Ltd. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Radware Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in cloud, physical, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack mitigation device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; Radware Kubernetes WAF, a Web application firewall solution for CI/CD environments orchestrated by Kubernetes; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

