Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $862,000 Stock Position in Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its position in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) by 45.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,545 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 21,306 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Federal Signal were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 7.5% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 11,856 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Federal Signal in the first quarter worth about $8,744,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 6.7% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 71,163 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 50.2% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,090 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 9,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Federal Signal by 11.5% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 68,973 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,328,000 after buying an additional 7,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Federal Signal Trading Up 0.7 %

Federal Signal stock opened at $42.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56 and a beta of 0.96. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $31.86 and a 52 week high of $48.88.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

Federal Signal ( NYSE:FSS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is 21.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price target on Federal Signal from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.50.

Federal Signal Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

