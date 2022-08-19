Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $867,000 Holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 36,704 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 6,175 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Genco Shipping & Trading were worth $867,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Genco Shipping & Trading by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,354 shares during the last quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 25,790 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,519 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 299,939 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Genco Shipping & Trading by 120.0% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,477 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,394.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $1,131,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,099 shares in the company, valued at $10,037,339.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Robert E. Hughes sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.79, for a total transaction of $86,765.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 742 shares in the company, valued at $18,394.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 173,575 shares of company stock valued at $4,171,336. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genco Shipping & Trading Price Performance

GNK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Clarkson Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from $27.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Genco Shipping & Trading from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.20.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock opened at $15.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $672.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.90. Genco Shipping & Trading Limited has a 1-year low of $13.21 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.56.

Genco Shipping & Trading Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.58%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is 36.10%.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

(Get Rating)

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns and operates dry bulk carrier vessels to transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

