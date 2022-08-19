Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $885,000 Stake in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,628 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Danaos were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Danaos in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 12,389 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 9.9% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,661 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 4.1% in the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 15,329 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Danaos by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 83,217 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on DAC. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Danaos in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaos in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

Danaos Stock Up 3.8 %

DAC stock opened at $72.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Danaos Co. has a 12 month low of $55.71 and a 12 month high of $107.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.67.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The shipping company reported $11.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.11 by $5.25. The firm had revenue of $229.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.86 million. Danaos had a net margin of 81.06% and a return on equity of 29.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaos Co. will post 27.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaos Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.57%.

Danaos Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2022, it had a fleet of 71 containerships aggregating 436,589 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Articles

