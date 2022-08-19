Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $909,000 Stock Position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 92.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 213,639 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FNF. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.7% in the first quarter. Kaizen Financial Strategies now owns 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.5% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 60,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,966,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 28,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF stock opened at $41.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.38. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $34.59 and a one year high of $56.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.20.

Fidelity National Financial Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 24.41%.

In other news, Director Thomas M. Hagerty sold 13,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $546,656.63. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 325,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,855.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial to $62.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fidelity National Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

