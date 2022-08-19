Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Has $916,000 Stock Position in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) by 257.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 36,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,065 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 826,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,814,000 after acquiring an additional 24,191 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,580 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 38.0% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 53,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 14,844 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,452,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,689,000 after acquiring an additional 658,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GRS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides acquired 20,000 shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.68 per share, with a total value of $413,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research firms have recently commented on EPRT. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Evercore ISI set a $26.00 price objective on Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Essential Properties Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.39.

EPRT stock opened at $24.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 3.25. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.73 and a fifty-two week high of $32.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.82, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.85.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.68%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

