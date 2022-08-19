Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $811,000 in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $811,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JJSF. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 553,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,415,000 after acquiring an additional 126,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 365,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,752,000 after acquiring an additional 46,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,621,000 after acquiring an additional 16,718 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 17.2% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 106,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,574,000 after acquiring an additional 15,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 268,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,383,000 after acquiring an additional 15,378 shares in the last quarter. 76.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Insider Transactions at J&J Snack Foods

J&J Snack Foods Price Performance

In other news, Director Gerald B. Shreiber sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.53, for a total transaction of $2,810,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,808,823 shares in the company, valued at $535,253,896.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

JJSF opened at $156.70 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $138.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.75. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 1 year low of $117.45 and a 1 year high of $165.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 0.43.

J&J Snack Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a positive change from J&J Snack Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. J&J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is presently 99.61%.

J&J Snack Foods Company Profile

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

