Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $837,000 in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $837,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,144,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,036,000 after buying an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,046,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,897,000 after buying an additional 100,814 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 71.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 906,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,714,000 after purchasing an additional 377,976 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 484,823.9% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 771,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,134,000 after purchasing an additional 770,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 587,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,394,000 after purchasing an additional 26,653 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $246.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $238.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $242.95. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $217.12 and a 1-year high of $268.72.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.