Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $900,000 in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 23,784 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,452,939 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $136,948,000 after acquiring an additional 174,454 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 2,007,657 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,970,000 after acquiring an additional 167,279 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 977,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $53,821,000 after acquiring an additional 61,599 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 736,952 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,144,000 after acquiring an additional 273,380 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in M.D.C. by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 728,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,661,000 after acquiring an additional 62,591 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MDC shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded M.D.C. from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on M.D.C. from $40.50 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, M.D.C. has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.33.

M.D.C. Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:MDC opened at $34.89 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 7.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.83 and a 52-week high of $56.53. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.84.

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.09. M.D.C. had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

M.D.C. Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at M.D.C.

In other M.D.C. news, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director David Siegel sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.40, for a total transaction of $230,100.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,772.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond T. Baker sold 33,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.59, for a total value of $1,176,854.53. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,430,255.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M.D.C. Profile

(Get Rating)

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

See Also

