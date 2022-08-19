Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Invests $910,000 in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 188,370 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima by 837.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 6,918,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,432,000 after buying an additional 6,180,880 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,086,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 803,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 30.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 893,488 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,316,000 after purchasing an additional 208,803 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $3,406,000. Finally, Light Sky Macro LP purchased a new position in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the fourth quarter worth about $3,376,000. 9.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on YPF shares. UBS Group raised shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $3.80 to $4.20 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 4.5 %

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima stock opened at $4.85 on Friday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $5.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.16.

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

