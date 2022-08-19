Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 87.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 22,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 162,263 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in UGI were worth $819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in UGI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,199 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 4.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,185 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 88,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 7.5% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its stake in shares of UGI by 0.4% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 147,636 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UGI shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of UGI from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of UGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th.

In other UGI news, Director John L. Walsh sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $4,447,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 429,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,203,532.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UGI opened at $41.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.46. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $33.04 and a 12-month high of $47.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

UGI Corporation distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.4 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,600 propane distribution location.

