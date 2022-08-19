Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Lowers Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 54.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,696 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,643 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 86.0% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 16,390 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 7,576 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Synaptics by 22.1% during the first quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 31,297 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in Synaptics by 5.8% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,384 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Synaptics during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,977,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Synaptics by 2.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,669 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,317,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Synaptics Stock Performance

SYNA opened at $142.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.46. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52-week low of $109.26 and a 52-week high of $299.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $165.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $3.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $476.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $472.74 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 14.80% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The company’s revenue was up 45.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 10.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Summit Insights lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $310.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $175.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.75.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops and supplies semiconductor products and solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

