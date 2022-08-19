Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $839,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.
Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,356,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -226.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98.
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile
Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.
