Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New $839,000 Investment in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 42,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $8,356,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $1,356,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 417,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,984,000 after acquiring an additional 6,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Snyder Capital Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Snyder Capital Management L P now owns 154,026 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 27,085 shares during the last quarter. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $104.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -226.39, a P/E/G ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.32. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $72.57 and a 12 month high of $169.98.

LGND has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Stephens dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals to $130.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Barclays dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $165.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing or acquiring technologies that help pharmaceutical companies to discover and develop medicines worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Veklury for the treatment of moderate or severe COVID-19; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by Streptococcus pneumoniae; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

