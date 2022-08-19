Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Rating) (TSE:CIGI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $925,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CIGI. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Colliers International Group by 167.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 446,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,498,000 after purchasing an additional 130,422 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 499,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,209,000 after purchasing an additional 45,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CIGI shares. StockNews.com upgraded Colliers International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Colliers International Group from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Colliers International Group from $176.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James set a $180.00 price target on Colliers International Group and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.38.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Colliers International Group Company Profile

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $129.82 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 82.69 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. Colliers International Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.39 and a twelve month high of $158.42.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, including real estate sales, debt origination and placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and landlord and tenant representation services.

