Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Makes New Investment in Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 14,141 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genesco in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Genesco by 59.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Genesco in the 4th quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Genesco alerts:

Genesco Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of GCO opened at $65.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.12. Genesco Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.54 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm has a market cap of $896.64 million, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Genesco ( NYSE:GCO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.53. Genesco had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm had revenue of $520.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Genesco Inc. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.50.

Genesco Profile

(Get Rating)

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.