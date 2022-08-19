Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases 6,532 Shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in shares of Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating) by 120.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,532 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Maximus were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Maximus by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,181,461 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $94,153,000 after acquiring an additional 18,561 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 30.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 100,300 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,991,000 after buying an additional 23,600 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Maximus by 1,132.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 419,689 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,437,000 after buying an additional 385,622 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Maximus by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Maximus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Maximus alerts:

Maximus Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of MMS opened at $64.23 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.31. Maximus, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.50 and a 1 year high of $88.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.48 and a beta of 0.70.

Maximus Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Maximus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.46%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Maximus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Insider Activity at Maximus

In other Maximus news, CEO Bruce Caswell bought 8,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,918,945.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raymond B. Ruddy acquired 17,341 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.72 per share, with a total value of $1,000,922.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 109,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,293,211.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bruce Caswell acquired 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $60.32 per share, with a total value of $500,656.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,918,945.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Maximus

(Get Rating)

Maximus, Inc provides business process services (BPS) to government health and human services programs. It operates through three segments: U.S. Services, U.S. Federal Services, and Outside the U.S. The U.S. Services segment offers various BPS solutions, such as program administration, appeals and assessments, and related consulting works for U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Maximus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maximus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.