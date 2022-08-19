Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases New Position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $511,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 530.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 90,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 842,798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,636,000 after acquiring an additional 19,726 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 156.2% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,421 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 3,305 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EBS opened at $28.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.11. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.85 and a 12 month high of $65.09.

Emergent BioSolutions ( NYSE:EBS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $242.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.77 million. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 6.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total transaction of $36,972.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,494.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kathryn C. Zoon sold 1,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.53, for a total transaction of $70,917.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,381 shares in the company, valued at $439,896.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Chardan Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Emergent BioSolutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.17.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response solutions that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs) in the United States. The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

