Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 47,415 ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 47,415 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $875,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in ADTRAN by 161.3% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,278 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in ADTRAN by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,142 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ADTRAN during the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in ADTRAN during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

ADTRAN Stock Up 2.9 %

NASDAQ ADTN opened at $24.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -88.78 and a beta of 1.37. ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.30 and a 52 week high of $25.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.74.

ADTRAN Announces Dividend

ADTRAN ( NASDAQ:ADTN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. ADTRAN had a positive return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 17th. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -128.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on ADTN. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of ADTRAN in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN to $34.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of ADTRAN from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.33.

ADTRAN Profile

ADTRAN Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides end-to-end fiber networking solutions for communications service provider, enterprises, and government customers in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

