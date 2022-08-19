Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 48,770 Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 48,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $880,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bares Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,848,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444,167 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 2,152,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,624,000 after acquiring an additional 481,277 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,610,000 after acquiring an additional 40,225 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,981,000 after acquiring an additional 19,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Redfin by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 359,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,792,000 after acquiring an additional 5,301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Redfin alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

RDFN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Redfin from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Redfin from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Compass Point reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Redfin in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

Insider Activity

Redfin Stock Down 3.8 %

In other news, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.15, for a total value of $36,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $601,355.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $7.13 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of 1.92.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $606.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.37 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 80.56% and a negative net margin of 9.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Redfin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.