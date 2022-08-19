Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Purchases Shares of 54,386 AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 54,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in AdaptHealth in the 4th quarter worth about $950,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 98.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,927 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 260,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,449 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 306.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its stake in AdaptHealth by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 19,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AHCO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of AdaptHealth from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of AdaptHealth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.17.

AdaptHealth Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AHCO opened at $21.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.52.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.23). AdaptHealth had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 6.49%. The company had revenue of $727.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AdaptHealth news, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P acquired 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, for a total transaction of $616,548.87. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,464,884.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Aero Holdings Ii Ll Skyknight bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,678,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,356,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Skyknight Capital Fund Ii, L.P bought 35,091 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $17.57 per share, with a total value of $616,548.87. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,929,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,464,884.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 250,390 shares of company stock worth $4,283,723. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps to patients for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

