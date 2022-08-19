Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Rating) by 255.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,194 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Camtek were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CAMT. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,601,000. Kabouter Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,473,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 566,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after acquiring an additional 83,022 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Camtek by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 613,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,255,000 after acquiring an additional 22,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

CAMT stock opened at $30.55 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 6.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Camtek Ltd. has a 52-week low of $22.89 and a 52-week high of $49.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.53.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.01. Camtek had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 24.22%. The company had revenue of $79.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Camtek’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CAMT. B. Riley downgraded shares of Camtek from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Camtek from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.75 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.25.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

