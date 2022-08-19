Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,934 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,632 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 5,992.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. 98.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on ZWS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $38.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.67.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $31.24 on Friday. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $25.90 and a 12-month high of $38.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 4.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This is an increase from Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 23.53%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation designs, procures, manufactures, and markets water system solutions that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control, and conservation in and around non-residential buildings. It offers finish plumbing, drainage and interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipe fittings and accessories, and repair parts under the Zurn brand name; and hand and hair dryers, and baby changing stations under the World Dryer brand name.

