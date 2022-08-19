Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Raises Stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in BGC Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) by 99.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 204,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 101,928 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in BGC Partners were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in shares of BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth $378,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 505,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,348,000 after purchasing an additional 79,975 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of BGC Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 148,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,134 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in BGC Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in BGC Partners by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 4,178 shares in the last quarter. 54.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised BGC Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st.

BGC Partners Price Performance

BGCP stock opened at $4.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.25 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.87. BGC Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.00 and a 1 year high of $5.64.

BGC Partners (NASDAQ:BGCP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.17. BGC Partners had a return on equity of 49.77% and a net margin of 5.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Analysts anticipate that BGC Partners, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGC Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. BGC Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

About BGC Partners

BGC Partners, Inc operates as a financial brokerage and technology company in the United States, France, other Europe, the United Kingdom, other Americas, Asia, Australia, Africa, and the Middle East. It offers various brokerage products, such as fixed income, such as government bonds, corporate bonds, and other debt instruments, as well as related interest rate derivatives and credit derivatives; and fixed income, equity derivatives and cash equities, energy and commodities, shipping, insurance, and futures and options.

