Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Position in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON – Get Rating) by 37.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,196 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Ozon were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 294.6% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $541,000. Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ozon in the first quarter valued at approximately $561,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ozon by 37.2% in the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 55,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OZON opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 0.64. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $67.85.

Ozon ( NASDAQ:OZON Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $740.95 million for the quarter. Ozon had a negative return on equity of 177.42% and a negative net margin of 33.28%. Sell-side analysts expect that Ozon Holdings PLC will post -4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company provides products in various categories that include electronics, home and décor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

