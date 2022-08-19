Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Reduces Stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,068 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,439 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,932,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 217.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 278,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 190,656 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,310,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $183,754,000 after acquiring an additional 185,524 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,889,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,887,000 after purchasing an additional 85,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Resource Council raised its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 174.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 121,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after purchasing an additional 76,930 shares in the last quarter.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

RODM stock opened at $25.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.29. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1 year low of $23.87 and a 1 year high of $31.93.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RODM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.