Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 108,108 Shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Get Rating) by 85.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 108,108 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI now owns 19,702 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,740 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 180,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,860,000 after acquiring an additional 5,694 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,089,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 149,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,353,000 after purchasing an additional 16,837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 319,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,857,000 after purchasing an additional 9,444 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

EWL opened at $43.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.30. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a twelve month low of $39.04 and a twelve month high of $53.06.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

