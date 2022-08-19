Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 19,731 Shares of GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd decreased its holdings in GrafTech International Ltd. (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,731 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in GrafTech International were worth $845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $91,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GrafTech International in the first quarter worth approximately $101,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in GrafTech International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in GrafTech International by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 12,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of GrafTech International from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of GrafTech International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of GrafTech International from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

GrafTech International Price Performance

NYSE EAF opened at $7.27 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. GrafTech International Ltd. has a 12-month low of $6.06 and a 12-month high of $13.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.05.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $363.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $370.67 million. GrafTech International had a net margin of 34.75% and a return on equity of 807.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that GrafTech International Ltd. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. research, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon-based solutions worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes to produce electric arc furnace steel and other ferrous and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

Further Reading

