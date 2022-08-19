Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 20,150 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating) by 82.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,150 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 673.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $175,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 5.7% during the first quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RPG opened at $174.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $157.01 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a one year low of $141.18 and a one year high of $223.10.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.