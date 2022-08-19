Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 469 Shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd cut its holdings in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 469 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MGEE. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in MGE Energy by 18.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,172,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,069,000 after purchasing an additional 186,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in MGE Energy by 211.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,642,000 after purchasing an additional 54,844 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 247.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 65,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,367,000 after purchasing an additional 46,481 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 642,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,835,000 after purchasing an additional 27,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in MGE Energy by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 44,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after purchasing an additional 22,912 shares in the last quarter. 50.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MGE Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MGE Energy from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

MGE Energy Stock Up 0.0 %

MGE Energy Company Profile

MGEE opened at $85.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.63. MGE Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.23 and a twelve month high of $86.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.35.

(Get Rating)

MGE Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company primarily in Wisconsin. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility Operations; Regulated Gas Utility Operations; Nonregulated Energy Operations; Transmission Investments; and All Other. The company generates, purchases, and distributes electricity; owns or leases electric generation facilities located in Wisconsin and Iowa; and plans, constructs, operates, maintains, and expands transmission facilities to provide transmission services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MGEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.