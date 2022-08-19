Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 746 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,022 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS opened at $114.80 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $98.36 and a twelve month high of $124.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.38.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

