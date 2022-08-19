Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 8,789 Shares of Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lowered its position in Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) by 31.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,789 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Main Street Capital were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Main Street Capital by 195.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Main Street Capital by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 213,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,566,000 after purchasing an additional 10,742 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Main Street Capital by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 20,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.21% of the company’s stock.

Main Street Capital Price Performance

MAIN opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.92. Main Street Capital Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $47.13.

Main Street Capital Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. Main Street Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MAIN shares. Raymond James cut Main Street Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on shares of Main Street Capital to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.80.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

