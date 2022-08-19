Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Sells 9,605 Shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) by 46.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,605 shares during the quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Kforce were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 4.6% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,048,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kforce by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Kforce in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kforce alerts:

Kforce Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of KFRC opened at $58.23 on Friday. Kforce Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.67 and a twelve month high of $81.47. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.48.

Kforce Dividend Announcement

Kforce ( NASDAQ:KFRC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $436.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $440.44 million. Kforce had a net margin of 5.21% and a return on equity of 44.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kforce Inc. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Kforce’s payout ratio is 28.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KFRC shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kforce from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Kforce from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Kforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KFRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.