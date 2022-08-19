Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $816,000 Position in Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. (NYSE:PLYM – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLYM. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the first quarter worth about $81,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 443.8% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 3,022 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT in the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Stock Performance

Plymouth Industrial REIT stock opened at $21.69 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.70. Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.04 and a 1-year high of $32.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $870.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.28.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is currently -106.02%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JMP Securities downgraded shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT from $32.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

Plymouth Industrial REIT Company Profile

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading

