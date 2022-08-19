Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes $914,000 Position in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HURN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 205.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 276,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,663,000 after purchasing an additional 185,944 shares during the period. SG Capital Management LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 54.6% during the first quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 168,024 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,697,000 after acquiring an additional 59,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 300,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,985,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 90,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,507,000 after acquiring an additional 19,851 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Huron Consulting Group by 316.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 19,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Huron Consulting Group Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of Huron Consulting Group stock opened at $70.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $64.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.50. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.66 and a 52-week high of $72.67.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 10.92%. The firm had revenue of $273.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $966,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Kyle Featherstone sold 448 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.32, for a total transaction of $30,159.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,172 shares in the company, valued at approximately $146,219.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total transaction of $966,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,474,547.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,730 shares of company stock worth $1,014,482. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Business Advisory, and Education. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; and digital, technology and analytic solutions to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, medical groups, and health plans.

