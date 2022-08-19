Qube Research & Technologies Ltd Takes Position in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB)

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Amerant Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTB – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 26,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $823,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AMTB. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $122,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Amerant Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

Amerant Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of AMTB opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $985.61 million, a P/E ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.58. Amerant Bancorp Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.31 and a 12-month high of $36.72.

Amerant Bancorp Announces Dividend

Amerant Bancorp ( NASDAQ:AMTB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.23). Amerant Bancorp had a net margin of 27.91% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amerant Bancorp Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Amerant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.07%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amerant Bancorp news, insider Gerald P. Plush acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.14 per share, for a total transaction of $27,140.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,870 shares in the company, valued at $837,811.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders acquired a total of 1,638 shares of company stock worth $45,105 over the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Amerant Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Amerant Bancorp to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Amerant Bancorp Company Profile

Amerant Bancorp Inc operates as the bank holding company for Amerant Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; and certificates of deposits. It also provides variable and fixed rate commercial real estate loans; loans secured by owner-occupied properties; loans to domestic and foreign individuals primarily secured by personal residence; working capital loans, asset-based lending, participations in shared national credits, purchased receivables, and small business administration loans; loans to financial institutions and acceptances; and consumer loans and overdrafts, such as automobile, personal, or loans secured by cash or securities and revolving credit card agreements.

